White House bars Russian diplomats from compound on Md.'s Eastern Shore

CENTREVILLE, Md. (AP) — Russian Federation diplomats will no longer have access to the swanky riverfront compound on Maryland's Eastern Shore where they played tennis, went sailing and enjoyed respite from the nation's capital.

As part of the move to punish Russia for its role in hacking the Democratic National Committee and influencing a United States election, President Barack Obama on Thursday announced sanctions that include shuttering the compound.

The 45-acre retreat was purchased by the former Soviet Union in 1972 and is situated on the banks of the Corsica River. Russians will be denied access to the compound beginning at noon Friday.

White House officials said the facility is recreational but also used for intelligence activities.

People who identified themselves as State Department employees asked reporters to leave the property Thursday.