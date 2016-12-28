Reports of faulty Hatchimals ruining holiday

- The Hatchimal -- possibly the hottest toy of the holiday season -- apparently has some trouble hatching.

Parents have taken to social media since at least Christmas Day to complain that the colorful interactive creature inside the "egg" did not hatch as expected or took much longer than anticipated.

All that money on a Hatchimal that doesn't even hatch! Tears at Christmas, cheers @SpinMaster pic.twitter.com/v9xIYzFPYw — ROGERS (@Natalie__Rogers) December 26, 2016

The toy, which retails for approximately $60, should hatch in about 30 minutes, according to the manufacturer.

@SpinMaster very disappointed my daughter wanted this toy for Christmas stood in the cold for it not to hatch terrible — Lakeya Johnson (@LakeyaJohnson1) December 28, 2016

@SpinMaster my 4 year old is unhappy that her hatchimal didn't hatch she's now asking for a new 1 as the old as died!!! — 80s-INATOR (@RMStockdale) December 28, 2016

SpinMaster issued a statement on Wednesday about the reported defective Hatchimals:

"Spin Master is committed to making life more fun for children around the world with all of our products."

"While the vast majority of children have had a magical experience with Hatchimals, we have also heard from consumers who have encountered challenges. We are 100% committed to bringing the magic of Hatchimals to all of our consumers. To ensure all queries receive a timely response, we have increased the number of Consumer Care representatives, extended our hours, and increased the capacity for callers in the queue to help prevent calls dropped due to the holiday volume.

"We are committed to doing everything possible to resolve any consumer issues. We sincerely apologize and thank everyone who is experiencing an issue for their patience."

"Spin Master’s Consumer Care team can be reached at customercare@spinmaster.com."