A 6-year-old easily outsmarted her mom's iPhone, went on a shopping spree

- Tip for parents: consider password-protecting your phone...

While the iPhone's Touch ID - which uses the owner's thumb print to unlock the device - may foil a thief, it is susceptible to mischievous little ones.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a six-year-old girl in Arkansas placed her sleeping mother's thumb on the iPhone, then ordered $250 worth of Pokémon merchandise on Amazon.

After her mother fell asleep on the couch, Ashlynd Howell, 6, took matters into her own hands -- or rather her mother's hand -- to go on a shopping spree.

