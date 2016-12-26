Little boy battling cancer rides in trash truck as Christmas gift [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption WDAF - Kansas City, MO News Little boy battling cancer rides in trash truck as Christmas gift A special Christmas gift was delivered for a little boy battling cancer in Kansas City. "Every birthday, Christmas that's all he wants. Garbage trucks. Model garbage trucks. He watches videos of garbage trucks," the boy's father said.

And on Christmas Dagen got to experience the real thing. Even Santa was on hand along with some helpers to help surprise the little boy.

"They had heard about Dagen's story from Children's Mercy and wanted to do something for the holidays. // He's been through multiple bone marrow transplants," Dagen's father Evan Korynta said. "Probably spent 6 months in the hospital. Doing various chemos and all the side effects that come with chemos."

The new truck helped Dagen enjoy a rare holiday home from the hospital. Now, he cannot keep the truck, but the little man got some time at the controls thanks to Craig Pruett.

"We've known Dagen for a few years now," said Pruett. "The crews, all of our crews know him and have been following his progress. So another opportunity to make Dagen's Christmas wish come true, we'd be glad."