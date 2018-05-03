Police: NJ schools official pooped on football field
HOLMDEL, N.J. (AP) -- Police have charged a New Jersey school superintendent identified as the person who has been relieving himself on the grounds of a high school football field and track.
Thomas Tramaglini, 42, was caught Monday following an early morning run at Holmdel High School's athletic facilities. He faces charges of public defecation, lewdness, and littering.
Police say staff members were watching to see who was leaving human feces on the property on a regular basis.
Tramaglini lives several miles from the school but is superintendent of a different school district, in Kenilworth. The district says he is on a paid leave of absence.
A telephone message seeking his comment was not returned Thursday. The Asbury Park Press said he declined to answer questions from a reporter outside his home.
Earlier today (May 2, 2018), we learned of municipal court charges facing our current superintendent of schools in Holmdel, NJ. Given the nature of those charges, he asked for and was granted a paid leave of absence. (Leaves can only be without pay in the face of indictments or tenure charges, as a matter of state law.)
Effective immediately, Brian Luciani, our Director of Academics, will assume the responsibilities of the office of superintendent of schools. The Board of Education wants to assure faculty and staff, students and parents, that the district will continue its responsibilities without interruption. Every day, and especially during challenging times, we are fortunate to have veteran administrators and other dedicated professionals on whom we can rely.
We will continue to keep the community informed.