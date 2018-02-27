Reality Winner back in court ahead of trial

A Georgia woman accused of leaking classified documents was back in court Tuesday.

Reality Winner's lawyers asked a judge to throw out comments made to the FBI about the document leaks.

Her lawyer claims Winner had not been read her Miranda Rights.

Investigators said Winner admitted to smuggling classified documents out of the Augusta NSA office by stuffing them in her pantyhose.

FBI agents said the files included a classified report on Russian hacking during the 2016 presidential election.

Winner's trial is set for March.