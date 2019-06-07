Neighbors have helped in the search for Cunningham. They have handed out fliers at local businesses and posted them on utility poles around their neighborhood. They also have even formed their own search team.
"We walked a bunch of the paths around here and searched the abandoned homes down the street. We did a canvas of the area and looked everywhere we could up and down and screamed his name," said one neighbor.
Neighbor Chris Torry said just a couple of days before he disappeared, Cunningham made an unusual request.
"My wife and him and swapped phone numbers, Saturday, Tim called over to me from across the way and told me to take his number out of her phone. It seemed a bit strange," said Torry.
With each passing day, the mystery deepened and neighbors grow more concerned.
"We want to keep our hopes up that he's safe and he'll come home soon," said one neighbor.
Police said that they've worked with the CDC, have checked his activity, phone records, and email and have searched all nearby areas.
O'Connor said there's no evidence suggesting foul play – or anything else. He did say that the CDC didn't believe the fact that Cunningham didn't receive a promotion would affect him in a major way.
"This is an extremely unusual set of circumstances," O'Connor said. "We deal with missing person cases fairly regularly here. The circumstances on this one, just beyond the fact that he's a CDC employee, but just as a general person are unusual."
The 35-year-old Morehouse and Harvard alumni works as an epidemiologist at the CDC in Chamblee.
"Tim is the consummate professional. He loves his job. He wouldn't just cast it aside. He's worked hard to get where he is," Cunningham's brother, Anterio, said.
Cunningham's family has partnered with Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case, according to Atlanta police.
The other odd comment police revealed is that Cunningham asked a neighbor to have his wife delete Cunningham's number from her phone. That unusual request came the day before his disappearance.
Anyone with information on Cunningham's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.
Posted Jun 07 2019 08:56PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 09:31PM EDT
Just three weeks after praising the idea of astronauts revisiting the moon, President Donald Trump appeared to reverse his stance on Twitter with an odd phrasing that seemed indicated the moon was part of Mars.
In a tweet, Trump criticized NASA for focusing its efforts on another lunar visit. He said the agency could do better than that since “we did that 50 years ago.”
“They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!” he said in the tweet.
Posted Jun 07 2019 08:39PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 09:14PM EDT
A Missouri woman plunged to her death in a parking garage just as she was recording what appeared to be a vicious clash with her husband of two weeks.
Allissa Jenkins, 27, was arguing with her husband, Bradley Jenkins, 30, in a parking garage after a St. Louis Cardinals game last weekend at Busch Stadium when she filmed him, according to People magazine , which cited a police affidavit.
The affidavit said that the husband "was agitated and appeared to be intoxicated."
Posted Jun 07 2019 07:58PM EDT
Claire's and Beauty Plus cosmetic products have been recalled after testing positive for asbestos, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday.
On May 29 and 30, Claire's Stores Inc. and Beauty Plus Global undertook voluntary recalls of their makeup products, which includes Claire's JoJo Siwa Makeup Set and Beauty Plus' Global Contour Effects Palette, the FDA said in a statement .
“Consumers who have these batches/Lots of Beauty Plus or Claire's products should stop using them,” the FDA said. “The FDA is advising consumers not to use any of the following products.”