Police to release bodycam video in Las Vegas shooting

View from sitting area towards the bar / kitchenette. Photo via LVMPD

Hallway of room 32-134 with food service cart and laptop connected to cameras in 100 hallway. Photo via LVMPD

Interior of room 32-134 towards bathroom. Photo via LVMPD

Interior of room 32-134 from connecting doors. Photo via LVMPD

Desk in master bedroom of 32-135 with SCUBA mask and power hand drill. Photo via LVMPD

Food service cart in hallway with camera. Photo via LVMPD

View from entry of 32-135 towards the sitting area. Photo via LVMPD

View from foyer of room 32-135 towards the sitting area. Photo via LVMPD

View from sitting area towards the living room. Suspect's body blurred in photo. Photo via LVMPD

View from sitting area towards the bar / kitchenette. Suspect's body blurred in photo. Photo via LVMPD

View from sitting area towards master bedroom. Photo via LVMPD

View of connecting doors between room 32-135 and 32-134. Photo via LVMPD

Broken windows are seen on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a lone gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

- Las Vegas police have released some officer body-camera video from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Videos made public Wednesday are expected to show what two officers found entering a 32nd-floor hotel room where Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire on a concert last October.

Police say he killed 58 people and injured hundreds more before killing himself as authorities closed in.

The footage represents a sample of hundreds of hours of body-camera recordings that police say don't answer why Paddock opened fire.

The Associated Press and other media outlets sued to obtain videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and interview reports.

Authorities say more will be released in coming weeks.

Copyright 2018 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.