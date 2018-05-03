Woman dies in Mill Valley shooting: man injured, gunman found dead

By: Michelle Toy

Posted: May 03 2018 06:39PM EDT

Video Posted: May 03 2018 10:03PM EDT

Updated: May 04 2018 12:25AM EDT

MILL VALLEY, Calif. - A woman has died from her injuries, while a male victim who was shot remains at the hospital's ICU and the suspected gunman is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Mill Valley on Thursday, according to Marin County Sheriff's officials. 

Deputies responded to the 900 block of E. Blithedale Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. where they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies carried the victims from the scene to ambulances according to Sergeant Brenton Schneider with the Marin County Sheriff's Department. 

A perimeter was set up as authorities searched for the gunman, described as an 80-year-old Hispanic man, approximately 5'5" tall, wearing a white t-shirt. 

At 5:45 p.m. Sgt. Schneider announced that the suspect was found dead inside an apartment. They believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.   

