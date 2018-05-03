Woman dies in Mill Valley shooting: man injured, gunman found dead

- A woman has died from her injuries, while a male victim who was shot remains at the hospital's ICU and the suspected gunman is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Mill Valley on Thursday, according to Marin County Sheriff's officials.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of E. Blithedale Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. where they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies carried the victims from the scene to ambulances according to Sergeant Brenton Schneider with the Marin County Sheriff's Department.

A perimeter was set up as authorities searched for the gunman, described as an 80-year-old Hispanic man, approximately 5'5" tall, wearing a white t-shirt.

At 5:45 p.m. Sgt. Schneider announced that the suspect was found dead inside an apartment. They believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

#UPDATE @MarinSheriff says female victim in #MillValley shooting has died from injuries.Male victim remains in hospital ICU tonight. — Jana Katsuyama (@JanaKTVU) May 4, 2018

Residents being escorted back into 900 block of E. Blythedale. Media staging area is at E. Blythedale and Tower while we have an active investigation. Thank you for your patience. — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) May 4, 2018

Active shooter in the 900 block of East Blithedale Ave in Mill Valley, please shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/3yue1dvaN2 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) May 3, 2018