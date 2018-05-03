New video released in attack on Floyd Mayweather's entourage in Atlanta

- Atlanta Police still don't know why it happened but they know how many bullets were sprayed into a convoy of vehicles carrying boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

The fighter was in Atlanta back in early April. He and his entourage had been out to an event and were returning to their Buckhead hotel when the attack took place.

A video from a public camera shows three Mayweather vehicles on Peachtree Street. There was a red SUV headed in the same direction. A man seated behind the driver had his arm extended from the window and began firing.

Investigators counted a total of a dozen shots. Six of those bullets struck one of the Mayweather vehicles. The video also shows bullets striking the pavement, sending puffs of smoke into the air.

A bodyguard was struck and left with a minor injury. Mayweather was unharmed.

