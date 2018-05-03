Man leads police on wild chase along interstate

- He led police on a wild chase before investigators said he was arrested for meth possession.

A Woodstock Police officer had to call on the Georgia State Patrol Wednesday night when Zachary Bowers wouldn't pull over for police while driving on Interstate 575.

As officers tried to pull Bowers over near the Towne Lake ramp, investigators said a woman fell from Bowers' car onto the road. He then sped off in the wrong way down the interstate, according to police.

His escape didn't last long though. Officers caught up with Bowers, found meth in his pocket, and took him into custody.