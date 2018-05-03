Lava spews from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

From USGS: Image taken May 3, 2018, during an HVO overflight carrying HVO scientists to the East Rift Zone for field work. USGS photo by Kevan Kamibayashi.

- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.

Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said Thursday red lava emerged on Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision. The county is ordering evacuations for homes from Luana Street to Pohohiki Road.

The U.S. Geological Survey said in a Facebook post an eruption happened at 3:35 p.m. local time Friday, May 4. About an hour later, evacuations began when lava began approaching the Leilani nearby subdivision.

"Residents of the lower Puna District should remain alert, review individual, family, and business emergency plans, and watch for further information about the status of the volcano," the USGS post said.

The eruption comes after days of earthquakes rocked the Puna district of the Big Island.

Earlier in the week, the crater floor of the Puu Oo vent collapsed. That caused magma to push more than 10 miles downslope toward the populated southeast coastline of the island.

New fissure opens in Leilani Estates on the Big Island of Hawaii.



This video was taken just moments ago by my best friend who lives on the island... he said the fissure is making 'a loud wooshing sound' and is spewing lava at least 20 feet into the air.



Video credit: Jeff Wise pic.twitter.com/H56kllrdof — Jennifer Myers (@JenMyersFox4) May 4, 2018

