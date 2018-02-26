Gwinnett County Sheriff to offer gun class to teachers

- The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office has a new program to help teachers feel more prepared for potential violence on and off campus.

Sheriff Butch Conway will hold a “Firearms Carry and Safety” class at the end of March. The class will be open to all area teachers.

It will cover applicable laws for carrying weapons on campus, deadly force, and more.

While most schools do not allow firearms on campus, the sheriff's office said the idea is to prepare teachers in case the rules change.

The course will also cover situational awareness and provide help with choosing weapons and accessories.

The sheriff's office said it's offered similar courses in the past for Gwinnett County residents.