Delta flight from Atlanta to Rome forced to turn around

- A Delta flight from Atlanta to Rome, Italy was forced to turn around just off the coast of Norfolk, Virginia over the Atlantic due to mechanical problems, according to the FAA.

The FAA said the Airbus A333 aircraft was about an hour and a half into its flight before making the call to turn around.

They reportedly asked for the longest runway to land. Fire crews were seen staging at the airport.

The plane landed safely a little before 10 p.m. A spokesperson for Delta said they have a crew of engineers working on the problem and believe the passengers on the flight be on their way before the end of the night.

The Atlanta-based airline said the plane was turned around out of an abundance of caution.