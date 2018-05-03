DC teacher receives $5K from ‘The Real'

- A teacher in the District was in for a shock when she was given $5,000 from the cast of “The Real.”

Maria is a pre-K teacher at Dorothy Height Elementary School in Petworth who goes above and beyond for her students.

“They don’t have the nicest things. They may not get to eat a meal somedays so we have free lunch, free breakfast for them,” Maria said during the Hotline Bling segment. “I spend my money on books, supplies they need, field trips they may need to go on, studies we’re learning about.”

“The Real” has been celebrating teachers leading up to Teacher Appreciation Day on May 8 by dishing out cash to educators to help them give back to their students.

Maria cried with joy as hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton announced she would be receiving $5,000.

Maria said she would be able to buy many things for her students with the money, but Love reminded Maria to treat herself with some of the money.

