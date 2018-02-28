California may become first state to ban cosmetics testing on animals

- The Golden State may become the first to formally ban the testing of cosmetic products on animals.

A bill introduced by Sen. Cathleen Galigiana (D-Stockton), called the California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, would make it illegal for any cosmetic manufacturer to "knowingly import or sell any cosmetic, including personal hygiene products such as deodorant, shampoo or conditioner in California, if the final product or any component of the product was tested on animals after Jan. 1, 2020.”

The bill, formally known as SB 1249, aims to slam violators with a fine up to $500 for their first offense, and up to $1,000 for each subsequent violation.

Backed by cosmetics company LUSH and Cruelty Free International, SB 1249 is sponsored by Social Compassion in Legislation and the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, according to a news release.

