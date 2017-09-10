AMBER ALERT: Children in 'imminent danger' spotted near I-40 west and SR-95

- Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico has issued an Amber Alert for three children who have been taken by a 28-year-old woman, who is also their mother, from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Lloyd Wyatt, 9, Lakai Wyatt, 8, and Lexxington Wyatt, 6, were abducted by Laria Anderson.

BCSO says Anderson has a .45 caliber handgun and believe the boys are in imminent danger.

Anderson is driving a 2009 silver Kia Spectra with a New Mexico license plate number of AAYR80.

The last sighting of her vehicle was near the I-40 westbound and State Route 95. Deputies believe she left Albuquerque from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. early this morning.

The children are all described as black males with thin builds. Lloyd is 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 65 pounds, and was last seen wearing 'Despicable Me' pajamas and has long dreadlocks.

Lakai is 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 65 pounds, has short dreads and was wearing grey pajama pants.

Lexxington is 3 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds, and was seen in yellow and white shorts.

Their mother is described as a 28-year-old black female at 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 132 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anderson had made threats of possible self-harm and harm against the children early this morning, according to deputies. The father of the children had reported this to police.

Deputies believe she is going to southern California because she has family there.

BCSO is working with authorities in Arizona and California. There are no criminal charges, no arrest warrant and this is not a custody dispute.

If you spot them or have any information, BCSO asks that you call or text detectives at (505) 886-1065.