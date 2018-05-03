Mother, 3 children found dead in Grand Forks home after call from elementary school

Photo courtesy of KVRR Photo courtesy of KVRR

- School officials in Grand Forks, North Dakota confirmed the four people found dead in a home Thursday morning are a parent and three students. An administrator at Lewis and Clark Elementary School called police to request a welfare check Thursday morning, leading to the discovery.

Grand Forks police have identified the deceased as six-year-old Arianna Talmage, 10-year-old Aidan Talmage, 14-year-old Tyler Talmage and their biological mother 35-year-old Astra Volk. Investigators believe all four died of gunshot wounds. They were all Grand Forks residents.

“I think this incident is going to have a dramatic effect on people, I think it’s going to affect family members of those who have passed,” said Lt. Derik Zimmel. “I think it’s going to affect the officers that were on scene and having processed this information.”

According to the Grand Forks Police Department, an officer who responded to the welfare check request from Lewis and Clark Elementary School saw what appeared to be a body inside. The officer forced entry and found four people dead inside the home.

Officers found a handgun at the scene. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public and are not searching for a suspect.

Fox 9 learned that Volk created a GoFundMe page just eight days ago, stating that she suffered from mental illness and needed help with one month's rent to help the family get back on their feet.

“It’s going to shake the community a little bit,” said Lt. Zimmel. “We’re not used to things like this happening, so when it does it has an impact on people.”

Grand Forks Public Schools will be providing counseling services to students and staff.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000, email investigate@grandforksgov.com or text the word “Tipster” and the tip to 847411 (“TIP411”).