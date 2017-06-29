JFK Airport restaurant fire fills terminal with smoke

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Jun 29 2017 03:51PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 05:06PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - A grease fire at Panda Express Restaurant inside John F. Kennedy Airport filled Terminal 4 with smoke Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The FDNY said it responded to an emergency call that came in at about 3:30 p.m. The fire was extinguished even before the FDNY got there.

The Port Authority closed the security checkpoint and departure level because of the smoke.

A traveler named Allan Townsend tweeted images of smoke in the terminal and said that his flight continued to board as normal.

Travelers shared photos and videos on social media (WARNING: PROFANITY):

 

#jfkairport #fire #jfkfire as long as my flight still good. 😡😡😡

A post shared by 88 Smiles (Manager) (@ralphie_112) on

 

A final bit of excitement before we leave NY, a fire in the Panda Express.

A post shared by rosekimknits (@rosekimknits) on

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories