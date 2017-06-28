Fast moving brush fire scorches Burbank hillside, homes threatened

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted: Jun 28 2017 06:12PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 07:24PM EDT

BURBBANK, Calif. - A brush fire broke out Wednesday on a hillside in Burbank, prompting mandatory evacuations as the flames burned near homes.

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO.

The fire, which quickly went to three alarms, was reported about 3 p.m. near the 1000 block of Hamlin Place. But no injuries were reported, nor structures damaged, as of 4 p.m., and firefighters appeared to be getting the upper hand on the 10-acre blaze.

The Los Angeles city and county fire departments sent helicopters to help Burbank and Glendale fire crews battle the blaze.

Mandatory evacuations were issued by police for Viewcrest Drive and Howard Court and Haven Way and Reynolds Drive.

Road closures were in effect on Irving Drive east of Kenneth Road and on Joaquin Drive at Haven Way.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories