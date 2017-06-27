Firefighters battling 300-acre brush fire in Highland; homes threatened

(FOX 11) - Another fire breaks out in Southern California. Firefighters are battling a 300-acre brush fire in Highland called the 'Mart Fire' and is threatening nearby homes and structures.

The fire was first reported shortly after 3 p.m.

Highway 330 is closed from Highland Avenue to Live Oak until further notice, according to fire officials.

       
One structure is reported to have burned and it's believed to possibly be a water and power building.

According to San Bernardino Fire mandatory evacuations are in place for east of Orchard Road, north of Highland Ave, west of Church St.

