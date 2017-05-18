Sexy video for Beverly Hills $100M home takes real estate to a whole new level

- As the saying goes sex sells everything even real estate, apparently.

Half-naked models covered in gold are being used in a video by the real estate firm Hilton and Hyland to seduce home buyers into buying the most expensive home in Beverly Hills.



The compound is known as Opus.





OPUS | Red Band Trailer from Drew Fenton on Vimeo.

The 20,500-square-foot residence has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It has an incredible view with several swimming pools, a champagne vault and a ten-car museum that comes with a Rolls Royce and Lamborghini.



The asking price ??



A cool $100 million.



By the way, the models are not included.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

