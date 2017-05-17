1 dead, 2 hurt in wrong-way crash in Anne Arundel County

- Maryland State Police say a female driver has died and her baby critically injured after hitting another car head-on in a wrong-way crash in Anne Arundel County. The driver of the other vehicle was rescued by first responders after being trapped in his vehicle for almost two hours.

Anne Arundel County Fire spokesman Captain Russ Davies told FOX 5 DC by phone that the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 near the Route 2 exit.

Police say the woman who was killed in the crash was driving in the opposite direction on the eastbound lanes of Route 50 when she struck another vehicle. She died at the scene while her 14-month-old baby was flown to John's Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore with critical injuries. The male victim in his mid-50s who was trapped in his vehicle also suffered critical injuries and was eventually flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after he was extricated.

A third car was also involved in the accident, but no one inside the vehicle was injured, police say.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 50 has been closed at Exit 27 for the police investigation. The Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted that the closures could be in place for hours.

Anne Arundel Co: Closures continue in both directions on US 50 at MD 2. Avoid area sf #mdotnews #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/mqesKOHctF — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) May 17, 2017

UPDATE #3 - #MDTraffic We are hearing that EB US 50 could be closed for another five hours, while WB US 50 remains closed for now while 1/3 — Annapolis Police (@AnnapolisPD) May 17, 2017

someone is extricated from one of the vehicles involved in the accident. Officers are working in the Rowe Boulevard/Taylor Av/MD RT 450 2/3 — Annapolis Police (@AnnapolisPD) May 17, 2017

intersections to move traffic through #Annapolis to the Naval Academy Bridge. #Annapolis will be severely gridlocked with RT50 traffic 3/3 — Annapolis Police (@AnnapolisPD) May 17, 2017

Maryland State Police are handling the crash investigation.

Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates as they are available.