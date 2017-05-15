Suspects in custody after pursuit, standoff at Van Nuys bank

- A police pursuit ended Monday evening with two stolen vehicle suspects barricading themselves in a Van Nuys bank before being taken into custody, police said.

The suspects ran into Chase Bank and were barricaded inside, briefly holding customers and employees hostage before being safely released, authorities said.

Traffic was shut down in the area of Sepulveda and Victory boulevards during the standoff.

Both suspects were eventually taken into custody.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.