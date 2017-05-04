North Lake College remains closed following murder-suicide Facebook Instant North Lake College remains closed following on-campus murder-suicide Students were allowed to return to retrieve their belongings from North Lake Community College a day after a murder-suicide on the campus in Irving.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. The campus was placed on lockdown immediately afterward and will not open again until Monday.

Police said 21-year-old Adrian Victor Torres shot and killed 20-year-old Janeera Nickol Gonzalez inside a common study area.

The Gonzalez family spent the day making her funeral arrangements. And for those who were there when the shooting happened, it still doesn't seem real.

Valeria Sanchez went to middle school and high school with Gonzalez.

“I even told my friends hopefully it wasn’t Janeera because she's usually in the art gallery sitting down,” Sanchez recalled. “And when I found out that it was her, I was shocked because she was such a sweet girl. It shouldn't have been her.”

Police say Torres, a former student, killed Gonzalez and then shot and killed himself in another building.

A man, who didn’t want his face shown or name used, says he and Gonzalez were the only two people sharing a bench in a common area when Torres walked up.

“He said, ‘Do you know why I'm here?’ and then three shots were fired rapidly,” he said. “And I saw the flash, and I heard the fire. And I immediately knew that it was gunshots.”

The man says he took off not knowing if he would be next.

“Kids are coming out the classroom, and I'm telling them, ‘Get out the building! Get out the building! There's shots fired!’” he recalled. “They obviously didn't believe me. They thought I was joking.”

Gonzalez's family believes Torres was stalking her and the two were never in a relationship. The family may never understand why he'd resort to such violence.

“It’s a healing process, especially for her family,” Sanchez said. “And so I'm just giving them prayers.”

A vigil is planned for Gonzalez next Monday at Irving High School starting at 7:30 p.m.

The family is raising money for her funeral at www.gofundme.com/janeeras-funeral.