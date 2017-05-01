One dead, three injured after stabbing attacks at UT Austin

Posted:May 01 2017 03:05PM EDT

Updated:May 01 2017 05:10PM EDT

Multiple people were stabbed near Gregory Gym at the University of Texas at Austin Monday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. 

One person was dead on scene and three other victims were transported, according to EMS. 

UT Student Kendrex J. White has been identified as the suspect in the attacks. He was taken into custody within two minutes after the first stabbing. White was a biology major and expected to graduate in 2018. 

The Austin Police Department is assisting UT Austin Police. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to campus. 

UT Austin canceled all remaining classes for Monday.

This is a developing story.

 

