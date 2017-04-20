2 police officers shot responding to robbery call in Seattle

Posted:Apr 20 2017 04:57PM EDT

Updated:Apr 20 2017 06:42PM EDT

Two Seattle police officers were shot Thursday while responding to a downtown robbery, authorities said.

Seattle police say one suspect has significant injuries and another has been taken in to custody after two police officers were shot responding to a robbery downtown.

Authorities said Thursday that investigators were searching for a third person involved in the accident.

One female officers and one male were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. 

Chief Kathleen O'Toole told reporters the injuries were minor.

Police cruisers flooded the area, closing streets, and officers warned people to stay away.

"We've got the doors locked, and the cops are all around us," said Cindi Raykovich, co-owner of a nearby running shoe store. "They want us to stay in the back room. When we walk out front, there's a guy standing out front who points at us and tells us to go back."

The department disclosed the shooting on its Twitter feed at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday, saying the robbery had been reported near the waterfront, several blocks south of Pike Place Market.

Brad Clough, who works at a bicycle repair shop in the area, said he heard sirens and saw at least several dozen police officers converge on the scene.

"Wow. This is real," he said, describing SWAT officers racing down the street.

 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

