Hickory man gets 25 years for sexually assaulting children

A Hickory man will spend the next 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple sexual offenses with children, Catawba County officials said.

Bradley Scott Adams, 37, of Hickory, was sentenced Tuesday, April 11 to an active prison term of 25 to 35 years.

Officials said the defendant will also be required to register as a sex offender and enroll in satellite-based monitoring for the remainder of his life.

Adams pleaded guilty to 15 counts of sexual offense with a child and eight counts of indecent liberties with a child for sexually assaulting two child victims during a six-month period in 2013.

In July 2013, Adams sexually assaulted an 11-year-old victim each day over a seven-day period. During a forensic interview with the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County, the victim explained how Adams gave the child pills that caused drowsiness and then sexually assaulted the child each day.

The defendant committed a second offense on a 6-year-old victim in December 2013, going into a bedroom and sexually assaulting the child while it slept. The victim shared those same details in a forensic interview with the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center.

Adams will serve his sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.