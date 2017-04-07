Police: Pregnant 15-year-old killed by step-father was weeks from giving birth

A pregnant Texas teenager who was killed last month by her step-father – who was also the baby’s father – was fewer than two weeks away from giving birth to their second child together, reports said.

Recently released police documents revealed that the unborn baby of 15-year-old Jennifer Delgado still had a pulse when first responders arrived at the San Antonio, Texas, home she shared with her step-father Armando Garcia-Ramires, a 36-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, the San Antonio Express News reported.

According to police, the teenager had revealed to her biological mother that Garcia-Ramires was the father of her unborn child and her 1-year-old baby boy. The man had impregnated the 15-year-old about a month after ICE agents released him from custody for the second time.

The mother, who has not be identified, apparently did not go to police with the news.

