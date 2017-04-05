SKYFOX Drone captures severe flooding in Atlanta

- Several Flood Warnings have been issued for some of Georgia’s water ways as runoff from the pounding rains Wednesday makes its way downstream.

Atlanta firefighters said they had to rescue five city workers from their vehicle after it became stuck in the rising flood waters in Buckhead. Officials said the workers escaped the truck by climbing onto the roof before the fire crews arrived.

WATCH: SKYFOX Drone captures extreme flooding



SKYFOX Drone flew over the partially-submerged city truck, giving an up-close aerial perspective of the widespread flooding in the area.

Fire crews were able to pull the city workers from Peachtree Creek, which had overflowed its banks onto Woodward Way.

Ironically, the crew was sent out to place orange barriers to prevent people from going down the roadway due to the rising waters.

The creek was expected to crest at about 18.25 feet. Flood stage is around 15 feet. The city typically barricades Woodward Way near Peachtree Battle Avenue when it hits 18 feet and it starts to reach the foundation of some of the homes along the road.

Backyards along Hanover West Drive and portions of Peachtree Battle Avenue were flooded. Atlanta Memorial Park, a large portions of the Cross Creek and Bobby Jones Golf Courses were also flooded as well as a parking lot near the corner of Peachtree Road and Fairhaven Circle.

Crews will be waiting for the waters to recede a little bit before attempting to pull the vehicle free of the creek.

“Please do not drive in standing water on any type of water that you feel that you cannot make it through. A lot of times it may appear to be deeper than what it is and then you get caught up and we will have to come help get you out,” said Sgt. Cortez Stafford, Atlanta Fire Department.

Meanwhile, in Clayton County, the Flint River turned angry late Wednesday as it banks became swollen with storm water runoff. The river there rose above 12.6 feet and was expected to exceed flood stage by Thursday afternoon.

FOX 5 News was there as the river began to the hit the bridge along Upper Riverdale Road. The water closed the road, cutting off a vital link to nearby Southern Regional Medical Center.

Flood Warnings have been issued for Nancy Creek West Wesley Rd. near Atlanta, the Morning Creek near North Fayetteville, the Yellow River near East Lithonia, Sweetwater Creek near Lilburn, the Big Creek near Cumming, and the Alcovy River near Lawrenceville.

Click here for more storm coverage