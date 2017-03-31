Amber Alert discontinued, children found safe

UPDATE: The Amber Alerts have been discontinued. Both children were located by authorities.

Amber Alerts have been issued for four-year-old Malakai Lara and eight-year-old Devontee McGee.

Active AMBER Alert for Malakai Lara and Devonte McGee. Last seen on 03/31/17 in Haskell TX in a Black 2007 Jeep Compass TX Plates HBP5873 pic.twitter.com/CwxT66Ilyz — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 31, 2017

According to the Haskell Police Department, Malakai has brown hair and brown eyes. Malakai was last seen wearing a red and blue Spiderman shirt, blue jeans and yellow / black Air Jordan shoes. Devontee has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black Air Jordan shoes.

Police believe they may be with 26-year-old Cody McGee and 23-year-old Stephanie Wilson.

McGee is a 5' 6" black male weighing 145 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Wilson is a 5' 2" white female weighing 115 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair. The suspects are driving a 2007 black Jeep Compass with the Texas license plate HBP5873.

The suspects were last heard from in Haskell, TX.

Law enforcement officials believe both children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Haskell Department at 940-864-2345.