Blue Buffalo issues voluntary dog food recall

A dog food company is issuing a voluntary recall some of its dog food due to elevated levels of naturally-occurring beef thyroid hormones, which can make dogs sick.

Blue Buffalo is recalling a specific lot of the Blue Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs.

It's in a 12.5 ounce can with the UPC code: 840243101153, with the best buy date of June 7, 2019, which can be found on the bottom of the can.

"Dogs ingesting high levels of beef thyroid hormones may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness," the company said, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea if gone untreated.

Blue Buffalo has not received any reports of sick dogs, but the FDA says it has had a report of a signle consumer who reported these symptoms in their dog, which is now fully recovered.

No other products are affected by the recall. Anyone who has the product should throw it away or return it for a full refund. Anyone with questions may call Blue Buffalo at 866-201-9072 or email them at CustomerCare@bluebuffalo.com.