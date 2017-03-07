Train hits bus in Mississippi; 4 dead, 35 injured

- Four people are dead and about 35 people were injured after a charter bus was struck by a freight train in Biloxi, Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.

Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel said 43 people were aboard the bus which was traveling from Austin to one of the casinos in Biloxi. Creel said the passengers were being evacuated from the bus which had become stuck on the tracks when the CSX train collided with the vehicle around 2:15 p.m. Central Time.

Rescue crews worked for nearly 45 minutes helping passengers off the bus and pulling victims from underneath the wreckage. Rescuers had to cut portions of the bus to reach some of the victims. At least one person was flown to an area trauma facility for emergency treatment.

Creel said the CSX train, heading eastbound, pushed the bus more than 300 feet down the tracks.

Four people on the bus declined medical treatment, according to officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report