Pepsi laying off 80-100 local workers, blaming Philadelphia soda tax

- Pepsi is laying off 80 to 100 workers at three distribution plants that serve Philadelphia, and blaming slumping sales caused by the city’s soda tax.

According to a statement by Teamsters Local Union 830, “PepsiCo reported a staggering 43 percent drop in business in the city since Jan. 1,” when the tax went into effect.

It adds, “Canada Dry is also laying off 25 workers due to a sharp decline in sales because of the tax. Coca-Cola is planning a similarly bleak announcement in the near future. The carnage won’t end there.”

Pepsi employs 423 people in Philadelphia.

The 1.5-cent-per-ouce tax on sweetened and diet beverages is imposed at the distributor level. That amounts to $1.44 on a six-pack of 16-ounce bottles.

Some Philadelphia supermarkets and beverage distributors have also said they're gearing up for layoffs.

However, last week, the city’s Revenue Department announced it collected $5.7 million from the beverage tax in January, its first month. That was more than double the city’s predictions.

Money from the tax is supposed to be used to invest in pre-K and community schools, as well as Philadelphia parks, rec centers, and libraries.

Opponents of the tax sued unsuccessfully, arguing it duplicates the state sales tax already imposed on soda, and unfairly taxes drinks based on their size, not price.