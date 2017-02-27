Wave of bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers

- At least nine states have reported bomb threats made within a few hours of each other at Jewish Community Centers Monday.

The JCC in Tarrytown, New York, was evacuated at about 10 a.m. after police responded to the facility at 371 S. Broadway following a phoned-in bomb threat.

"My office has been in contact with local police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to offer all necessary support to the ongoing investigation and to bring the criminals responsible for this horrifying act of terrorism to justice," Rep. Nita Lowey said. "We will not allow hatred, bigotry, or anti-Semitic violence to terrorize our families or our community."

As a precaution, other JCCs in the area including those in Scarsdale, Plainview and on Staten Island were evacuated, added Lowey.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he ordered the State Police to investigate the threats.

"Make no mistake: these reprehensible and cowardly attacks are not limited to the Jewish community. They are assaults on all New Yorkers and I vow that we will do everything in our power to catch those responsible for this wave of hate crimes," Cuomo said in a statement. "I share the pain and the outrage of so many New Yorkers who are affected directly and those who are sickened by watching these attacks unfold. We will not allow anyone to intimidate or strike fear in the state of New York."

The Suffolk County Police Department issued a statement saying: "We are closely monitoring the situation and in contact with our law enforcement partners, both local and federal. At this time, no specific threats have been reported to our department. Out of an abundance of precaution, the Suffolk County Police department has enhanced patrols at synagogues, Jewish cemeteries and religious institutions."

According to the NY Daily News, bomb threats also came in for centers in Cherry Hill, N.J.; Providence, R.I.; Asheville, N.C.; Mobile, Ala.; Harrisburg, Pa.; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Talleyville, Del.; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

There have been no reports of violence at any of the centers. It is the latest in a series of threats and vandalism perpetrated against the Jewish community in recent days.