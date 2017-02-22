Fire at Georgia church ruled arson

- A fire at a church in Decatur last night has been ruled arson, according to DeKalb County fire investigators.

It happened at the Restoration Ministries Church on Mercer Road.

Captain Eric Jackson with DeKalb County Fire said the utility shed in the back of the church was completely burned down and two other areas on the property were also torched.

Pastor Perry Scott said he went to the church last night to meet for Bible study and saw the fire. Investigators believe someone also tried to light a fire right near the door.

"I came up about to get in the door, but he told me, he said 'don't get in the door because of the fact there is some debris here where they tried to set [the church door] on fire," said Pastor Scott said on the steps of his church. "All of the sudden there's a big blaze back there on that side over there, so they had to bring the truck over there and put it out also. And so, my mind was just going crazy at that time."

The pastor said they have never had any problems with vandalism.

