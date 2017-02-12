Two Chicago girls remain in critical condition after both were shot in head Facebook Instant Two Chicago girls remain in critical condition after both were shot in head Two Chicago girls remained in critical condition on Sunday night after both were shot in the head in separate incidents. Kanari Gentry-Bowers, 12 and Takiya Holmes, 11, were shot on Saturday night.

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - Two Chicago girls remained in critical condition on Sunday night after both were shot in the head in separate incidents.

Kanari Gentry-Bowers, 12 and Takiya Holmes, 11, were shot on Saturday night.

Holmes was sitting in a parked car on South King Drive in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood when she was shot. Her uncle, community activist Andrew Holmes, said the little girl is on life support.

"We're trying to keep her here with us," Holmes said. "We're borderline at this point. The family is close around her bed."

Holmes is offering a $1,000 reward of his own money for information leading to an arrest in Takiya's shooting.

Meanwhile Gentry-Bowers was shot while playing with friends near a playground on West 57th and Wolcott in West Englewood.

Police said neither girl was the intended target.

So far in 2017, 313 people have been shot in Chicago, according to Chicago Sun-Times records. At least ten of the victims have been children under the age of 14.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.