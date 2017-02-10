3 injured, 1 missing after pipeline explosion in Louisiana

- A massive explosion at a Phillips 66 Pipeline Site in St. Charles Parish left three workers injured and one unaccounted for, according to officials.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said the large explosion along Highway 631 in Paradis was reported to them at 7 p.m. Officers spotted a large fire at the location. Several nearby roads were blocked off and the immediate area was evacuated, including 60 nearby homes.

A shelter was set up at a nearby community center.

State and local officials arrived at the scene to start the process of getting the fire under control, which could take several days. One worker told local media that it a "large blowtorch."

A total of six workers were on the site at the time of the explosion, according to officials.

The pipeline carries natural gas.

NEXT ARTICLE: Severe storm injures 7, destroys homes in southeast Georgia