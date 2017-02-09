Sources: Gun discharges in Atlanta's federal building Facebook Instant Sources: Gun discharges in Atlanta's federal building Sources confirm investigators with the Federal Protective Service are trying to determine what led a woman inside the Sam Nunn Federal Building to reach for a security guard's gun on Wednesday - causing the weapon to fire.

Authorities told FOX 5’s Portia Bruner the woman, a civilian visitor, was in the Environmental Protection Agency. A source, who was in the building at the time, told FOX 5 the woman was in the 9th floor near a library.

According to the EPA website, the Agency’s Region 4 office is located on Floors 9 through 16 in the downtown Atlanta high rise building. According to federal official, the woman became agitated-- which led staff to call for help from security.

When the security officer arrived and tried to call the woman down, the authorities say woman grabbed his weapon. The gun discharged, but no one was injured.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Protective Service in Washington told Bruner investigators are still gathering details about what happened in the moments leading up to the encounter, but would not release the woman's name or any charges she may be facing.

