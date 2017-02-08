Assault with a deadly weapon pursuit ends dramatically in South LA

(FOX 11/CNS) - A suspect who may have been involved in a no-hit officer-involved shooting today in downtown Los Angeles led police on a high-speed chase into South Los Angeles before crashing into several vehicles, one of which overturned.
The man, who was driving a white sedan, sped south from downtown Los Angeles on the Harbor (110) Freeway before exiting and then crashing into at least two vehicles just before 4 p.m. in the area of 75th Street and Van Ness
Avenue.
A woman in a sedan that ended up on its side after being struck by the speeding car was freed by officers and was able to walk from the wreckage.
The suspect, who was not immediately identified, surrendered at the scene.
Police were investigating a possible no-hit officer-involved shooting in the area of Ninth and Figueroa streets at the beginning of the chase, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the LAPD's Media Relations office.
