Thousands of protesters gather in Philadelphia amid Trump visit

President Trump was greeted by thousands of protesters when he arrived in Center City, Philadelphia Thursday.

President Trump and Vice President met with GOP lawmakers at the Loews Hotel at 12th and Market Streets.

GOP lawmakers were met with protests when they arrived Wednesday night and protests continued Thursday.

The anti-Trump group is angry about a number of policies the President is actively working to put in place, including measures to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and actions signed Wednesday working toward a Mexican border wall.

The Philadelphia Police Department worked with the FBI and Secret Service to make sure both the President of the United States and the protesters are safe.

Police say for the most part protests were peaceful but there were a few arrests.