Ricky Williams stopped by police in Tyler

Ricky Williams, the retired American football running back who played twelve seasons in the National Football League (NFL) and college football for the University of Texas, was stopped by police in Tyler, Texas.

Ricky Williams was visiting Tyler, Texas for the Earl Campbell Award Ceremony.

WATCH TYLER POLICE DASH CAM VIDEO HERE

According to police, a call was received on Wednesday at approximately 3:30 p.m. from a resident on Yale "in reference to a suspicious person behind his fence line in his backyard". The caller stated that his dog was barking in his back yard as if someone was back there. The caller then observed a black male, wearing all black, crouched down behind his wire fence in a green belt area that backed up to the Courtyard Marriott.

The home owner made verbal contact with the subject who asked the owner if he was looking for his dog.

The subject then continued a short distance to the north climbing over the fence into the Colonial Hills Baptist Church rear parking lot. After the subject left the area the homeowner called the police.

While checking the area police contacted a construction worker with Saltgrass Steak House and were advised that a person matching the description had been seen in the area. The worker stated that the person picked up a tape measure and was going to walk off with it.

He told the subject that the property did not belong to him and it was returned.

Around 4:00 p.m. officers located a subject matching the description provided by the caller just north of the Courtyard Marriott. Officers conducted a short investigation in reference to the suspicious person call. During the course of the interview, officers identified the individual as Ricky Williams.

After obtaining all of the necessary information officers completed the contact with Mr. Williams.

No further action was taken by officers.