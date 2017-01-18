Zoo Atlanta's giant panda twins growing up quickly Facebook Instant Zoo Atlanta's giant panda twins growing up quickly They were born early in the morning hours of September 3rd, 2016. And now, just more than four months later, the Giant Panda twins at Zoo Atlanta are really living up to their billing.

Zoo Atlanta staffers say Ya Lun and Xi Lun are doing extremely well, and now weigh more than 10 pounds each. The cubs get regular vet checkups, during which their general health is assessed and the sisters are carefully measured so that doctors can keep a close eye on their progress. Zoo Atlanta Curator of Mammals Dr. Stephanie Braccini says in just a few weeks, the cubs will likely be a little bit too strong to keep still for exact measurements, but that the regular health checks will continue. As with other panda cubs born at Zoo Atlanta, Ya Lun and Xi Lun will eventually be moved to China.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken got the rare chance to sit-in during one of the recent health checks, and learned more about how Atlanta's famous panda twins are doing!

