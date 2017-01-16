WATCH: Shark takes bait, jumps out of water in Indian Rocks Beach Facebook Instant WATCH: Shark takes bait, jumps out of water in Indian Rocks Beach A group of fishermen got a lucky catch off the coast of Indian Rocks Beach this weekend.

The group of friends was coming back to shore in a boat Sunday when they spotted a shark swimming about seven miles off Indian Rocks Beach, said Taylor Danowski. They tossed the shark some bait and the shark took it instantly, he said.

On video taken by Kellen Keglor, you can hear the excitement by everyone on the boat that the shark snatched the bait.

The video shows the shark swimming closer to the boat, then it appears to go under, and within seconds, the shark is spotted swimming away from the boat and jumping into the air several times. "It was the most incredible thing I have ever seen," said Keglor.

The whole thing lasted about 45 minutes before the shark finally broke the line and swam off, but it was an incredible experience for everyone on the boat.

"Pretty insane to see a shark get that much hang time," said Danowski.