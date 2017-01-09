Man injured after dumbbell crashes through windshield on N.J. Turnpike Facebook Instant Man injured after dumbbell crashes through windshield on N.J. Turnpike The New Jersey Turnpike was closed in both directions after police say flying debris caused a crash in Salem County.

The crash occurred near mile marker 6 around 7:18 a.m. in the southbound lanes.

Police say a 50-pound dumbbell struck the windshield of a car, injuring a 75-year-old man. The victim was flown to Cozier Chester Hospital in critical condition.

"Shocked. Couldn't believe it. You never think something (like that is) going to happen," the victim's son Jim DeCarlo told FOX 29.

Police are investigating how the dumbbell hit the windshield of the car.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnesses the incident to give them a call. The family says the victim's wife was uninjured.

The turnpike was closed in both directions in the area of the crash, but has since reopened.