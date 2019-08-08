< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422829242" data-article-version="1.0">Woody Harrelson says he had to 'go outside and burn one' to get through dinner with Donald Trump</h1>

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:32AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:33AM EDT</span></p> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woody Harrelson&nbsp;Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, President Trump Photo by the White House" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Woody Harrelson Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, President Trump Photo by the White House</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422829242-422828277" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woody Harrelson&nbsp;Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, President Trump Photo by the White House" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Woody Harrelson Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, President Trump Photo by the White House</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422829242" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines422829242' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/protesters-chant-as-trump-visits-dayton-el-paso"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/v-%20trump%20visits%20el%20paso_KTVUe90c_146.mxf_00.00.03.17_1565235973562.png_7580493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-seeks-to-link-dayton-shooter-to-liberal-politics-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Nwed%20EL%20PASO_DAYTON%20MASS%20SHOOTINGS%208_7_00.00.01.24_1565221926727.png_7579751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump tries linking shooter to liberal politics</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/jimmy-kimmel-says-americans-who-supports-trump-have-been-repeatedly-punched-in-the-head-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/06/GETTY_jimmy%20kimmel_080619_1565109248840.png_7576079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Kimmel: Trump fans have been 'repeatedly punched'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/rihanna-criticizes-president-trump-s-response-to-el-paso-dayton-mass-shootings"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY_rihanna%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080419_1564961360757.png_7572271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Rihanna criticizes Trump's response to shootings</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-republican-party-sue-over-california-tax-return-law-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1165779679_1565116046310_7576345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump, Republican party sue over tax return law</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Actor Woody Harrelson revealed <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/woody-harrelson-rips-trump-while-recalling-brutal-dinner-it-got-so-bad-i-had-to-go-outside-and-burn-one">in a recent interview</a> that he had a "brutal" dinner with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump years ago, saying "It got so bad" that he had to "go outside" and smoke.</p><p>During an interview with Esquire Magazine, Harrelson recalled a dinner his friend, former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, had invited him to where Ventura suspected that Trump was going to ask him to be his vice president in a 2004 campaign run.</p><p>"So, Jesse Ventura is a buddy of mine, and he called me up -- and this is in, oh, 2002 -- and said, ‘Donald Trump is going to try to convince me to be his running mate for the Democratic ticket in 2004. Will you be my date?'" Harrelson said.</p><p>"I said, ‘Yeah, man.' So we all met at Trump Tower, sat down. Melania was there, only she wasn't his wife yet. And it was, let me tell you, a brutal dinner. Two and a half hours. The fun part was watching Jesse's moves. It would look like Trump had him pinned, was going to get him to say yes, and then Jesse would slip out at the last second."</p><p>The Oscar-nominated actor accused Trump of having a "monologue monopoly" at the dinner table at not letting him, Ventura, or the future first lady speak. And it "got so bad" that Harrelson had to leave the room.</p><p>"Now, at a fair table with four people, each person is entitled to 25 percent of the conversation, right? I'd say Melania got about 0.1 percent, maybe. I got about 1 percent. And the governor, Jesse, he got about 3 percent," Harrelson explained. "Trump took the rest. It got so bad I had to go outside and burn one before returning to the monologue monopoly."</p><p>He continued, "Listen, I came up through Hollywood, so I've seen narcissists. This guy was beyond. It blew my mind. He did say one thing that was interesting, though. He said, ‘You know, I'm worth four billion dollars,' or maybe he said five billion dollars—one of those numbers, I forget.</p><p>"Anyway, he said, ‘I'm worth however- many billion dollars. But when I die, no matter how much it is, I know my kids are going to fight over it.' That was the one true statement he made that night, and I thought, 'Okay, yeah, that's pretty cool.'"</p><p>The "Zombieland" star also revealed that he went to college with Vice President Mike Pence.</p><p>"As a freshman, I gave a sermon to a youth group, and Mike was the guy running the show," Harrelson recalled. "He was a junior, I think ... He struck me as a nice guy, very sincere. More Entertainment Stories

Willie Nelson cancels tour, cites 'breathing problem'

Scammers attempt to con Dog the Bounty Hunter out of $250,000: TMZ

Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in vehicle in Sylmar data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willie Nelson performs in concert during his 46th annual Willie Nelson&#39;s 4th of July Picnic at Austin360 Amphitheater on July 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Willie Nelson cancels tour, cites ‘breathing problem'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 09:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Nelson has canceled his tour because of a “breathing problem.”</p><p>The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing “I need to have my doctor check out.” Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.</p><p>He wrote “I’ll be back.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/scammers-attempt-to-con-dog-the-bounty-hunter-out-of-250-000-tmz" title="Scammers attempt to con Dog the Bounty Hunter out of $250,000: TMZ" data-articleId="422830521" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scammers attempt to con Dog the Bounty Hunter out of $250,000: TMZ</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dog the Bounty Hunter was recently targeted in a con to scam him out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to a report .</p><p>Dog, who lost his wife Beth to cancer in June, was offered $430,000 for a speaking gig at an economic empowerment convention for small business owners in Dubai on Aug. 31, TMZ reported.</p><p>The invite was sent in an email purporting to be from the office of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deputy prime minister of United Arab Emirates, the report said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/actor-danny-trejo-helps-save-baby-trapped-in-vehicle-in-sylmar" title="Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in vehicle in Sylmar" data-articleId="422840851" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in vehicle in Sylmar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision in Sylmar.</p><p>Authorities say two cars crashed Wednesday in the intersection of Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue.</p><p>Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but couldn’t unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle. He was greeted by protesters in both cities. Most Recent

Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?

Willie Nelson cancels tour, cites 'breathing problem'

Sanders seeks 'concessions' from gun owners, though '99.9%' would never commit mass shootings

Scammers attempt to con Dog the Bounty Hunter out of $250,000: TMZ

Woody Harrelson says he had to 'go outside and burn one' to get through dinner with Donald Trump data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/willie-nelson-cancels-tour-cites-breathing-problem-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willie&#x20;Nelson&#x20;performs&#x20;in&#x20;concert&#x20;during&#x20;his&#x20;46th&#x20;annual&#x20;Willie&#x20;Nelson&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;4th&#x20;of&#x20;July&#x20;Picnic&#x20;at&#x20;Austin360&#x20;Amphitheater&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Austin&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Gary&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Shock&#x20;Ink&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Willie Nelson cancels tour, cites ‘breathing problem'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/sanders-seeks-concessions-from-gun-owners-though-999-would-never-commit-mass-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_080819_1565268444880.png_7581102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_080819_1565268444880.png_7581102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_080819_1565268444880.png_7581102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_080819_1565268444880.png_7581102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_080819_1565268444880.png_7581102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ethan&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sanders seeks 'concessions' from gun owners, though '99.9%' would never commit mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/scammers-attempt-to-con-dog-the-bounty-hunter-out-of-250-000-tmz" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scammers attempt to con Dog the Bounty Hunter out of $250,000: TMZ</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/woody-harrelson-says-he-had-to-go-outside-and-burn-one-to-get-through-dinner-with-donald-trump" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_woody%20harrelson%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080819_1565267334642.png_7581057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woody&#x20;Harrelson&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;M&#x2e;&#x20;Benett&#x2f;Dave&#x20;Benett&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x2c;&#x20;President&#x20;Trump&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woody Harrelson says he had to 'go outside and burn one' to get through dinner with Donald Trump</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span 