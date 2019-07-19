Gwendoline Christie who, played Brienne of Tarth in the hit HBO show “Game of Thrones,” received an Emmy nomination for best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series on Tuesday, which took fans by surprise, since HBO didn’t submit her for nomination. But she did.
HBO confirmed to USA today that the actress submitted herself for the role after learning the network only submitted Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) to be nominated in the category.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actress and newly dubbed knight of the seven kingdoms had to pay a $225 entry fee to submit herself for the nomination.