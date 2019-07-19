A North Texas rapper was found guilty of murder and aggravated robbery by a Tarrant County jury on Friday.

Tay-K, whose given name is Taymore McIntyre, was part of a home invasion robbery in Mansfield that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man and left another man injured in July 2016. Tay-K, 19, pleaded guilty at the start of the trial to two counts of aggravated robbery for other people who were also in the home.

Tay-K faces five to 99 years in prison for each charge he has been convicted of at trial.