Talk show host Steve Harvey to cover students' college costs    Steve Harvey attends 2019 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)  Steve Harvey attends 2019 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Posted Jul 01 2019 10:52AM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 11:03AM EDT

KENT, Ohio (AP) - Talk show host, comedian and game show host Steve Harvey has committed to covering the college costs for eight incoming freshmen at his alma mater in Ohio.

Kent State University said in a release that The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation has worked with Kent State University to provide scholarships of about $23,000 per student. The students must maintain a 2.5 grade point average for the scholarships to be renewed each semester.

The scholarships are in memory of Devin Moore, a Kent State student from Cleveland who died in 2017 while playing basketball at a university center.

Harvey hosts the game show "Family Feud" and previously starred in "The Steve Harvey Show."

The university says the foundation also committed $10,000 to Kent State's Men Empowerment Network.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. More Entertainment Stories

21 Savage donates $25,000 for legal aid to help detained immigrants
Posted Jul 01 2019 10:21AM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 11:50AM EDT
Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage has given $25,000 to the Southern Poverty Law Center after the watchdog organization helped him while he was in federal immigration custody earlier this year.
The rapper, whose real name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested Feb. 3 in what U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said was a targeted operation over his expired visa.   Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen and moved to the U.S. when he was 7.
In a statement, immigration attorney Charles Kuck said that the Atlanta-based rapper wants to support the work the SPLC has done to give immigrants legal representation and fight what Kuck called ICE's "oppressively adverse conditions of detention." Dog the Bounty Hunter announces Denver memorial for Beth Chapman
Posted Jul 01 2019 10:08AM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 10:11AM EDT
A memorial service is being planned for the late Beth Chapman in Denver.
Dog the Bounty Hunter announced on Monday that there is a memorial "tentatively scheduled" for July 13th in Denver. A time and place were not included but will follow, he said.
"We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow," Dog the Bounty Hunter tweeted. 'Old Town Road' rapper Lil' Nas X comes out on last day of Pride Month
Posted Jun 30 2019 09:31PM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 06:13AM EDT
Lil Nas X, known for his breakout hit "Old Town Road" has come out on the final day of Pride.
Although Lil Nas X doesn't specify his sexuality, tweets made by the star on Sunday make it clear that he is a proud member of the LGBTQ community.
The first tweet indicating that he was coming out read, "some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure."

 That same tweet featured a rainbow emoji, a starry-eyed emoji, and a sparkles emoji.  Featured Videos

New parking policy begins at UCF, drivers cannot back into parking spots

Orion launch planned for Tuesday, abortion function to be tested

Clermont woman crowned Miss Florida, will go on to Miss America pageant

Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21     Most Recent

Freak hailstorm in Mexico buries cars, swamps streets in up to 5 feet of ice

New parking policy begins at UCF, drivers cannot back into parking spots

Orion launch planned for Tuesday, abortion function to be tested

Clermont woman crowned Miss Florida, will go on to Miss America pageant

MLS stars, global soccer icons to headline MLS All-Star Skills Challenge        News
Local News
U.S. & World
Politics
Trending Topics
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Good Day Orlando

Weather
Orlando Hurricane
7 Day Forecast
Alerts
Radar

Traffic
Pump Patrol

About Us
Personalities
Contests
Community
Jobs at Fox 35

Video
Live Newscasts & Replays
Good Day Orlando
Weather Forecasts  Follow Us  