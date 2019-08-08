< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Scammers attempt to con Dog the Bounty Hunter out of $250,000: TMZ
Posted Aug 08 2019 08:40AM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 08:43AM EDT f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422830521");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422830521-422830321"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422830521-422830321" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter_080819_1565267963970.png_7581083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images Items stolen belonging to Beth Chapman
Wife remembered by Dog the Bounty Hunter
Son of Dog the Bounty Hunter hospitalized
Duane 'Dog' Chapman: 'Beth isn't dead, she's sleep
'Dog the Bounty Hunter' reveals wife's final words src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Wife remembered by Dog the Bounty Hunter</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/leland-chapman-son-of-dog-the-bounty-hunter-hospitalized-report"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/GETTY_leland%20chapman_071119_1562854669638.png_7514661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Son of Dog the Bounty Hunter hospitalized</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/beth-isnt-dead-shes-sleeping-dog-the-bounty-hunter-shares-touching-words-after-wifes-death"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20Dog%20the%20Bounty_1561751176881.jpg_7454543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Duane ‘Dog' Chapman: ‘Beth isn't dead, she's sleep</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dog-the-bounty-hunter-reveals-wifes-final-words-before-her-death"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>‘Dog the Bounty Hunter' reveals wife's final words</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Dog the Bounty Hunter was recently targeted in a con to scam him out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/scammers-attempt-to-con-dog-the-bounty-hunter-out-of-250000">according to a report</a>.</p><p>Dog, who lost his wife Beth to cancer in June, was offered $430,000 for a speaking gig at an economic empowerment convention for small business owners in Dubai on Aug. 31, TMZ reported.</p><p>The invite was sent in an email purporting to be from the office of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deputy prime minister of United Arab Emirates, the report said.</p><p>Dog reportedly signed the contract but soon the organizers for the fake event claimed they were having trouble wiring funds to Dog's business account and asked for his private bank account.</p><p>There were several other red flags; all communication were done by email and the event's website only allowed donations by mail or email – no credit cards, TMZ reported.</p><p>Dog realized the invite was a scam and walked away but a few days later a $430,000 check arrived, according to TMZ.</p><p>The scammers asked him to donate $250,000 from the payment back to the organization. If Dog had deposited the money it would have been gone a few days later and the $250,000 would have come directly from his account, according to TMZ.</p><p>Law enforcement sources told TMZ the rip-off is a retooled version of the Nigerian Prince scam.</p><p>With this type of fraud it's difficult to figure out who the identities of the scammers, TMZ reported.</p><p>In the wake of his wife's death, Dog has been warning fans to be vigilant about scams claiming to donate money to his family.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/scammers-attempt-to-con-dog-the-bounty-hunter-out-of-250000">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.</a></strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Entertainment Stories
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge creating 1,700 full-time jobs at Disney World
Posted Aug 09 2019 04:27PM EDT
Updated Aug 09 2019 04:28PM EDT
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Walt Disney World.
Disney officials said Thursday that an additional 5,500 short-term jobs were created in construction, trade and artisan positions.
The 14-acre land at Disney World opens at the end of the month. The land cost $1 billion and is the largest single-themed land created at a Disney park.

'We created those looks': BH90210 cast sees today's 90s-inspired fashion as reflection of their own
By Amy Lieu
Posted Aug 07 2019 03:14PM EDT
Updated Aug 09 2019 02:22PM EDT
Fashion from the 1990s making its way to today's trends is a centerpiece in the "BH90210" reboot, which premieres Wednesday night.
"How to do you explain to them the phenomena of what 90210 was?" said Gabrielle Carteris, who plays Andrea Zuckerman.
The cast nostalgically recalled what they wore nearly two decades ago in their original hit series, "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Hootie & the Blowfish set to release new music for first time in 14 years
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Aug 08 2019 11:38AM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 12:07PM EDT
Hootie & the Blowfish fans have reason to celebrate.
For the first time in 14 years, the group will release new music, according to the ban's official Twitter account. data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/star-wars-galaxys-edge-jobs_1565382466610_7584376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/star-wars-galaxys-edge-jobs_1565382466610_7584376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/star-wars-galaxys-edge-jobs_1565382466610_7584376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/star-wars-galaxys-edge-jobs_1565382466610_7584376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/star-wars-galaxys-edge-jobs_1565382466610_7584376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge creating 1,700 full-time jobs at Disney World</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 04:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 04:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Walt Disney World.</p><p>Disney officials said Thursday that an additional 5,500 short-term jobs were created in construction, trade and artisan positions.</p><p>The 14-acre land at Disney World opens at the end of the month. The land cost $1 billion and is the largest single-themed land created at a Disney park.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/we-created-those-looks-bh90210-cast-sees-todays-90s-inspired-fashion-as-reflection-of-their-own" title="‘We created those looks': BH90210 cast sees today's 90s-inspired fashion as reflection of their own" data-articleId="422678398" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/___We_created_those_looks_____BH90210_ca_0_7584202_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/___We_created_those_looks_____BH90210_ca_0_7584202_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/___We_created_those_looks_____BH90210_ca_0_7584202_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/___We_created_those_looks_____BH90210_ca_0_7584202_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/___We_created_those_looks_____BH90210_ca_0_7584202_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fashion from the 1990s making its way to today’s trends is a centerpiece in the “BH90210” reboot. The cast nostalgically recalled what they wore nearly two decades ago in their original hit series." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘We created those looks': BH90210 cast sees today's 90s-inspired fashion as reflection of their own</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 03:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 02:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fashion from the 1990s making its way to today’s trends is a centerpiece in the “BH90210” reboot, which premieres Wednesday night. </p><p>“How to do you explain to them the phenomena of what 90210 was?” said Gabrielle Carteris, who plays Andrea Zuckerman. </p><p>The cast nostalgically recalled what they wore nearly two decades ago in their original hit series, “Beverly Hills, 90210.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/hootie-the-blowfish-set-to-release-new-music-for-first-time-in-14-years" title="Hootie & the Blowfish set to release new music for first time in 14 years" data-articleId="422858471" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Hootie%20and%20the%20blowfish%20080819_1565278617954.jpg_7581283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Hootie%20and%20the%20blowfish%20080819_1565278617954.jpg_7581283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Hootie%20and%20the%20blowfish%20080819_1565278617954.jpg_7581283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Hootie%20and%20the%20blowfish%20080819_1565278617954.jpg_7581283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Hootie%20and%20the%20blowfish%20080819_1565278617954.jpg_7581283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Augusta At Night)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hootie & the Blowfish set to release new music for first time in 14 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 12:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hootie & the Blowfish fans have reason to celebrate.</p><p>For the first time in 14 years, the group will release new music, according to the ban's official Twitter account.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vigil-held-to-honor-victims-of-dayton-el-paso-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/vigiil_1565407518120_7585349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vigiil_1565407518120.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>VIgil held to honor victims of Dayton, El Paso shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-technology-assists-volusia-school-bus-drivers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/volusia-county-school-bus-tablets_1565407521175_7585351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="volusia-county-school-bus-tablets_1565407521175.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New technology assists Volusia school bus drivers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/climate-change-will-make-food-scarce-expensive-and-low-in-nutritional-value-report-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/AmazonDeforestationFoodScarcty_Banner_Getty_1565400050419_7585259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An aerial view over a chemically deforested area of the Amazon jungle caused by illegal mining activities, which have caused irreversible ecological damage to more than 11,000 hectares of forest and river basins. (CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images)" title="AmazonDeforestationFoodScarcty_Banner_Getty_1565400050419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Climate change will make food scarce, expensive, and low in nutritional value, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/outback-steakhouse-apologizes-to-family-over-noise-complaint-about-son-with-special-needs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-917650712%20THUMB_1565394357034.jpg_7584570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: An Outback Steakhouse restaurant on Georgia Ave. is photographed in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Photo by Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images)" title="917650712_1565394357034-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Outback Steakhouse apologizes to family over 'noise complaint' about son with special needs</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div 