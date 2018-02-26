Rapper Big Boi on becoming a TV dad

- He's a Grammy-winning rapper, one half of the hip duo Outkast, and now TV actor. Atlanta's own Big Boi now has a recurring role on the series "The Quad."

WATCH: Big Boi Mic'D Up on HIGH 5 Sports

Big Boi stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about acting, music and being a dad on the show and in real life.

